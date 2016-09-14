Japan parliament panel slams N. Korea over nuclear test in resolution

A committee of Japan's House of Representatives condemned North Korea for conducting its fifth nuclear test last week in a resolution adopted Wednesday.

The nuclear test was a "reckless" act that Japan, "as the only country to suffer an atomic bombing, absolutely cannot accept," according to the resolution approved by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the lower house while parliament is currently in recess.

"The Japanese government should seek to strengthen pressure (on North Korea) through our country's unilateral measures as well as through the U.N. Security Council's" responses, the resolution said.