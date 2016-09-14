16:04 14 September 2016
Recent typhoons to be given "extreme severity" designation
TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo
The government said Wednesday it will designate a series of four recent typhoons as a disaster of extreme severity, allowing affected communities to receive higher subsidies from the central government for reconstruction work.
The typhoons Chanthu, Mindulle, Lionrock and Kompasu will be grouped as one disaster, according to the Cabinet Office.
Addressing reporters during a visit to areas of Hokkaido in northern Japan damaged by the typhoons last month and early this month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his Cabinet will make the move on Friday.
