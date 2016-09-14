Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 17:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:42 14 September 2016

Tennis: Osaka cruises to 2nd round at Japan Women's Open

By Morichika Nakamoto
TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo

Japanese youngster Naomi Osaka had a resounding first round victory at the Japan Women's Open on Wednesday, dispatching Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-0, 6-2 in under an hour.

The 18-year-old world No. 69, who made her Grand Slam debut this year and reached the third round at the Australian, French and U.S. Opens, was exceptional on the backhand side in her straight-sets win. The 126th-ranked Estonian could not live with Osaka's power and accuracy.

"The last match I played at the U.S. Open against (Madison) Keys, she was hitting very hard and I didn't really have a chance to be aggressive. So today, no matter what, I tried to force my game," said Osaka.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  3. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  4. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone
  5. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete