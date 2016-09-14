16:42 14 September 2016
Tennis: Osaka cruises to 2nd round at Japan Women's Open
By Morichika Nakamoto
TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo
Japanese youngster Naomi Osaka had a resounding first round victory at the Japan Women's Open on Wednesday, dispatching Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-0, 6-2 in under an hour.
The 18-year-old world No. 69, who made her Grand Slam debut this year and reached the third round at the Australian, French and U.S. Opens, was exceptional on the backhand side in her straight-sets win. The 126th-ranked Estonian could not live with Osaka's power and accuracy.
"The last match I played at the U.S. Open against (Madison) Keys, she was hitting very hard and I didn't really have a chance to be aggressive. So today, no matter what, I tried to force my game," said Osaka.
