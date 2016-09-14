Japanese parliament slams N. Korea over nuclear test in resolution

The Japanese parliament condemned North Korea on Wednesday for conducting its fifth nuclear test last week, in separate resolutions adopted by lower and upper house committees.

Friday's nuclear test was a "reckless" act that Japan "as the only country to suffer an atomic bombing absolutely cannot accept," according to the resolution approved by the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee while parliament was in recess.

"The Japanese government should seek to strengthen pressure (on North Korea) through our country's unilateral measures as well as through the U.N. Security Council's" responses, the resolution said, adding that the nuclear test is a clear violation of U.N. resolutions banning the country from conducting such a test.