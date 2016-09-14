Close

September 14, 2016 17:56

17:02 14 September 2016

N. Korea flooding may be worst disaster since country's foundation

BEIJING, Sept. 14, Kyodo

Severe flooding in North Korea's northeast, triggered by a powerful typhoon late last month, has turned out to be the country's worst natural disaster since Korea was liberated from Japanese colonial rule in 1945, official media said Wednesday.

The heavy rains caused the Tumen River, running between North Korea and China, to overflow, leaving hundreds of people dead or missing, while some 68,900 remain stranded outside, according to a radio report by the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.

A U.N. press release on Wednesday said that a total of 138 people have been confirmed dead and 400 people are still missing in North Korea after Typhoon Lionrock lashed through the region and other parts of Northeast Asia.

