Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 19:56

18:00 14 September 2016

Japan steel for French nuclear facilities found with high impurity level

TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo

The concentration of impurity in steel a Japanese manufacturer supplied to nuclear facilities in France exceeded the standards set by the European country, Japan's nuclear watchdog said Wednesday, signaling that the steel could be weaker than expected.

Briefed recently by French regulators about the finding, the Nuclear Regulation Authority is looking into allegations regarding the products provided by the Kitakyushu-based firm under scrutiny, Japan Casting & Forging Corp.

The NRA said it needs to carry out tests to evaluate whether the steel lacks strength.

