Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 19:56

19:39 14 September 2016

Police crackdown tightens in China's "democracy" village: reports

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, Kyodo

A police crackdown in a village that was once China's testing ground for democratically elected government continued Wednesday as more people were arrested and foreign media were told to leave, according to media reports.

A "massive number" of police in riot gear were deployed to Wukan village in southern China's Guangdong Province and arrested two people for allegedly helping reporters covering the crackdown, the Radio Television Hong Kong said.

The police broadcast on local television Tuesday night a wanted list for five men, including the brother-in law of Lin Zulian, the former village leader popularly elected in 2012 for leading a fight against preceding corrupt officials over illegal land seizures.

