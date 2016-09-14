Close

September 14, 2016 19:56

19:44 14 September 2016

Japanese emperor, empress mulling Vietnam trip in March or April

TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are planning to make their first visit to Vietnam, probably in March or April, an Imperial Household Agency source said Wednesday.

The trip plan comes in response to a series of invitations put forward by the Vietnamese government, including Vietnam's president, Tran Dai Quang, who sent a message of invitation after receiving a congratulatory telegram for his inauguration in April from the emperor, the source said.

The imperial couple are expected to make a four-day trip to visit mainly Hanoi for the purpose of promoting international goodwill, the source said, adding that the trip could become one or two days longer.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

