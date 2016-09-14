Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 21:56

19:55 14 September 2016

Abe adviser says foreign bond buying by BOJ could be "option"

TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo

Koichi Hamada, an economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said Wednesday that purchases of foreign bonds by the Bank of Japan "could become an option" as a step in easing its monetary grip further.

"Speculation is growing that (the central bank's) government bond buying will reach its limit," Hamada, a professor emeritus at Yale University, said in an interview with Kyodo News, adding the BOJ needs to buy foreign bonds to continue providing funds to the market in a smooth manner.

But many government officials are skeptical about the possibility of the BOJ adopting such a measure as it would be equivalent to government market intervention aimed at weakening the yen.

