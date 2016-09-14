Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 21:56

19:58 14 September 2016

Japan, China hold maritime talks amid tensions around Senkakus

HIROSHIMA, Sept. 14, Kyodo

Japan and China on Wednesday started a two-day meeting of senior officials on maritime issues, including a system aimed at preventing unintended clashes in and over nearby waters and the possible restart of talks on joint gas development in the East China Sea.

The convening of the maritime talks, attended by senior diplomats, and defense and coast guard officials from both countries, was agreed between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting earlier this month in China amid tensions around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The focus of the talks, held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, is on whether the officials will make progress toward the early launch of a "Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism" between their defense officials aimed at averting miscalculations that could lead to conflict in the East China Sea.

