Hosting the Paralympics has the potential to change people's outlook before and after the Games, according to the president of the International Paralympic Committee.

In an interview with Kyodo News on Monday, Philip Craven also talked about the record-breaking athletic performances in Rio this year, and stressed that these are not down to technological advancements.

Looking ahead to Tokyo hosting the next Parlaympic Games in 2020, Craven said, "Japan will be amazed by Paralympians, and we'll be amazed by the Japanese people."