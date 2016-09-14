Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 21:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:40 14 September 2016

Paralympics: Tokyo 2020 can transform Japanese society: IPC chief

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 14, Kyodo

Hosting the Paralympics has the potential to change people's outlook before and after the Games, according to the president of the International Paralympic Committee.

In an interview with Kyodo News on Monday, Philip Craven also talked about the record-breaking athletic performances in Rio this year, and stressed that these are not down to technological advancements.

Looking ahead to Tokyo hosting the next Parlaympic Games in 2020, Craven said, "Japan will be amazed by Paralympians, and we'll be amazed by the Japanese people."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  3. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  4. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone
  5. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete