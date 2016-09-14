Myanmar to ratify nuclear test ban treaty

Myanmar will ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty next week when the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends the U.N. General Assembly in New York, the Myanmar Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"We plan to deposit (an instrument of) ratification of the CTBT during the State Counselor's visit to New York. All the arrangements for that are being prepared," Kyaw Zeya, director general and chief spokesman of the ministry, confirmed in the capital Naypyitaw.

Myanmar signed the CTBT in November 1996 and the country's Union Parliament approved ratification of the treaty last month.