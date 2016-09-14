Baseball: Ishikawa shuts down 'Stars, keeps Swallows in playoff hunt

Ace Masanori Ishikawa allowed three hits over 7-2/3 scoreless innings as the Yakult Swallows held off the DeNA BayStars in a 3-2 Central League win on Wednesday.

Ishikawa (7-8) walked one and struck out three, and closer Ryo Akiyoshi allowed two runs in the ninth but held on to earn his 17th save.

The win pushed the fourth-place Swallows to within 3-1/2 games of the third-place BayStars in the battle for the CL's third and final playoff spot. The Swallows, last year's CL champs, have eight games remaining, while the BayStars, chasing their first postseason berth in 18 years, have nine.

Balentien broke a scoreless deadlock with his 30th homer of the season, a second-inning leadoff shot off Shoichi Ino (7-11). The righty pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam to keep it a one-run game, but could not repeat that feat in the fifth.

Tomotaka Sakaguchi opened the inning with a single and Shingo Kawabata walked. With two outs, Yuhei Takai fouled off five two-strike pitches before singling on the 11th pitch to drive in both runners.

"That was a really gutsy, pesky at-bat," manager Mitsuru Manaka said. "As long as there's a chance, I want us to keep grinding."

Elian Herrera singled in two runs with two outs in the ninth, but Akiyoshi struck out the final batter he faced to end the game.

Carp 6, Tigers 4

At Koshien Stadium, Tomohiro Abe's two-run double brought Hiroshima from behind in the eighth inning as Hiroshima won a see-saw battle with Hanshin. Tigers starter Shintaro Fujinami allowed three runs in 6-2/3 innings, and became the third Japanese pitcher clocked at 160 kilometers per hour.

Dragons 5, Giants 4, 11 innings

At Nagoya Dome, Yohei Oshima's deep two-out fly singled home the winning run from third in the 11th inning as Chunichi outlasted Yomiuri for a come-from-behind victory. Dragons rookie Toshiki Abe hit his first career homer in the eighth, and then tied it in the ninth with a sacrifice fly.

Pacific League

Buffaloes 11, Fighters 1

At Sapporo Dome, Masataka Yoshida homered twice and drove in six runs, while Daiki Matsuba (6-9) allowed a run in six innings as last-place Orix clobbered league-leading Nippon Ham.

Lions 2, Marines 1, 11 innings

At QVC Marine Field, Seibu ace Takayuki Kishi (8-7) allowed a run in 10 innings, and Hideto Asamura broke a 1-1 tie in the 11th with his 20th home run to beat Lotte.

Hawks 13, Eagles 0

At Kobo Miyagi Stadium, SoftBank produced a season-high 19 hits in support of Shota Takeda (13-7) who worked seven innings to beat Rakuten as the Hawks moved back into first place, winning-percentage points ahead of Nippon Ham. Each team has 13 games remaining.

