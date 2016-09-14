Japan, China to seek new sanctions on N. Korea after nuke test

Japan and China agreed Wednesday to coordinate in adopting a new U.N. Security Council resolution to impose additional sanctions on North Korea following the reclusive state's nuclear test last week.

"I asked China to respond constructively as a responsible permanent member of the U.N. Security Council," Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters after his telephone talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council and North Korea's longtime benefactor and biggest trade partner, is often asked to exert influence on Pyongyang in discouraging it to seek nuclear and missile development.