Obama vows to lift U.S. sanctions on Myanmar "soon"

U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday pledged to lift economic sanctions on Myanmar "soon" as he hailed the Southeast Asian country's democratic transition from decades of military rule, including the launch of a democratically elected government in March.

In a meeting with Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the White House, Obama said, "The United States is now prepared to lift sanctions that we have imposed on Burma for quite some time."

"It is the right thing to do in order to ensure that the people of Burma see rewards from a new way of doing business and a new government," Obama said in the meeting, part of which was open to the media.