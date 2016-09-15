Close

Kyodo News

September 15, 2016 7:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

06:22 15 September 2016

Pakistan links CTBT signing to entry into nuclear group

By Ken Udagawa
VIENNA, Sept. 14, Kyodo

Pakistan would be willing to consider signing the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty together with India in the future if it is a prerequisite for joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group, according to a senior Pakistani official.

"If the NSG comes up with such criteria on CTBT, it will generate its own dynamics and both countries will have to consider the issue in the light of such an NSG requirement," Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, director general in charge of disarmament issues at Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, told Kyodo News in an interview Wednesday in Vienna.

He also said Pakistan would look into signing the CTBT if India were to accept its proposal for a bilateral moratorium on nuclear testing and other confidence-building measures.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters
  3. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test
  4. 9 Sep 2016N. Korea nuke test clouds prospects for resolving abduction issue
  5. 9 Sep 2016A-bomb survivors, abductees' kin angry over N. Korea's nuclear test

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete