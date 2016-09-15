Pakistan links CTBT signing to entry into nuclear group

Pakistan would be willing to consider signing the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty together with India in the future if it is a prerequisite for joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group, according to a senior Pakistani official.

"If the NSG comes up with such criteria on CTBT, it will generate its own dynamics and both countries will have to consider the issue in the light of such an NSG requirement," Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, director general in charge of disarmament issues at Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, told Kyodo News in an interview Wednesday in Vienna.

He also said Pakistan would look into signing the CTBT if India were to accept its proposal for a bilateral moratorium on nuclear testing and other confidence-building measures.