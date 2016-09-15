Close

Kyodo News

September 15, 2016 11:56

11:37 15 September 2016

Mitsubishi Corp. mulls acquiring Lawson by boosting stake

TOKYO, Sept. 15, Kyodo

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. is considering acquiring the nation's third largest convenience store operator Lawson Inc., sources said Thursday.

Mitsubishi is planning to increase its stake in Lawson to 51 percent from the current 33.4 percent, through a tender offer of about 150 billion yen ($ 1.46 billion) as early as this year, the sources said, adding that Lawson's stock listings will be maintained even after the deal.

The move comes after Lawson's rival FamilyMart Co. merged with Uny Group Holdings Co., the operator of Circle K Sunkus convenience stores, on Sept. 1, to become the second largest group by number of stores after Seven-Eleven Japan Co.

