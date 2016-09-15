Video Advisory (Sept. 15) IPC chief gives interview

The following is the latest available news video.

IPC chief gives interview

-- Philip Craven, president of the International Paralympic Committee, gave an interview to Kyodo News in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 12, 2016. Hosting the Paralympics has the potential to change people's outlook before and after the games, he said.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15068/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo