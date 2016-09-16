Close

Kyodo News

September 16, 2016 5:57

03:58 16 September 2016

Paralympics: Kunieda-Saida pair wins wheelchair tennis bronze

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 15, Kyodo

Japanese wheelchair tennis pair Shingo Kunieda and Satoshi Saida clinched bronze in the men's doubles at the Rio Paralympics on Thursday, defeating another Japanese pair, Takuya Miki and Takashi Sanada, 6-3, 6-4.

On Tuesday, Kunieda fell short in his bid for a third consecutive gold in the men's singles, losing in straight sets to Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the quarterfinals.

In addition to singles gold at the 2012 London and 2008 Beijing Paralympics, the former top-ranked Kunieda has also captured 24 Grand Slam singles titles since 2006.

