Samsung recalls 1 mil. Galaxy Note 7 phones in U.S.

Samsung Electronics Co. is recalling 1 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in the United States due to fears they might catch fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The South Korean company received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the model in the United States. About 2.5 million units are believed to have been sold since its debut in August.

"Consumers should immediately stop using and power down the recalled Galaxy Note 7 devices purchased before Sept. 15, 2016," the CPSC said.