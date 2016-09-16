11:33 16 September 2016
Paralympics: Japan picks up 3 medals but still in hunt for gold
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 15, Kyodo
Japan added three more medals in athletics, wheelchair tennis and swimming on Thursday, but continued to feel the sting of not achieving a gold medal thus far at the Rio Paralympics.
A silver-medal effort from T52 wheelchair racer Tomoki Sato in the men's 1,500 meters and bronze-medal efforts from tennis pair Shingo Kunieda and Satoshi Saida in the men's doubles and blind swimmer Keiichi Kimura in the men's S11 100-meter freestyle boosted the country's medal tally to 19.
But with three days of action remaining at the Rio Paralympics, Japan is still without a gold medal and lagging behind its goal of winning 40 medals in the Sept. 7-18 Games. Of the 19 medals, eight are silver and 11 are bronze.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.