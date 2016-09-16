Close

Kyodo News

September 16, 2016 11:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:33 16 September 2016

Paralympics: Japan picks up 3 medals but still in hunt for gold

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 15, Kyodo

Japan added three more medals in athletics, wheelchair tennis and swimming on Thursday, but continued to feel the sting of not achieving a gold medal thus far at the Rio Paralympics.

A silver-medal effort from T52 wheelchair racer Tomoki Sato in the men's 1,500 meters and bronze-medal efforts from tennis pair Shingo Kunieda and Satoshi Saida in the men's doubles and blind swimmer Keiichi Kimura in the men's S11 100-meter freestyle boosted the country's medal tally to 19.

But with three days of action remaining at the Rio Paralympics, Japan is still without a gold medal and lagging behind its goal of winning 40 medals in the Sept. 7-18 Games. Of the 19 medals, eight are silver and 11 are bronze.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Sep 2016141 bridges found to be in need of urgent safety measures: survey
  2. 13 Sep 2016FY 2015 medical expenses in Japan hit record 41 tril. yen
  3. 13 Sep 2016Environment Ministry eyes tighter control of harmful waste exports
  4. 13 Sep 2016Hun Sen warns of crackdown on planned opposition rally
  5. 10 Sep 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete