Paralympics: Japan picks up 3 medals but still in hunt for gold

Japan added three more medals in athletics, wheelchair tennis and swimming on Thursday, but continued to feel the sting of not achieving a gold medal thus far at the Rio Paralympics.

A silver-medal effort from T52 wheelchair racer Tomoki Sato in the men's 1,500 meters and bronze-medal efforts from tennis pair Shingo Kunieda and Satoshi Saida in the men's doubles and blind swimmer Keiichi Kimura in the men's S11 100-meter freestyle boosted the country's medal tally to 19.

But with three days of action remaining at the Rio Paralympics, Japan is still without a gold medal and lagging behind its goal of winning 40 medals in the Sept. 7-18 Games. Of the 19 medals, eight are silver and 11 are bronze.