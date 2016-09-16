Close

Kyodo News

September 16, 2016 13:58

11:52 16 September 2016

Japan to forgo submitting conspiracy bill in upcoming Diet session

TOKYO, Sept. 16, Kyodo

The Japanese government will not submit a bill that would introduce a conspiracy charge to the law on organized crime during the extraordinary Diet session beginning Sept. 26, its top spokesman said Friday.

The government had been pushing for introduction of the charge to aid counterterrorism efforts in the lead-up to Tokyo's hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020, but there is unlikely to be enough time in the packed extra parliamentary session to properly deliberate the contentious bill.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference the bill is not on the list planned for the session, citing the need to debate it thoroughly. "In the past, the argument has been made that we should carefully consider various options (for the bill) in the Diet."

