Long line formed as Pokemon Go Plus accessory goes on sale in Japan

The Pokemon Go Plus wearable accessory for the popular mobile augmented reality game hit stores in Japan on Friday, drawing crowds of game fans.

At the Daimaru Umeda department store housing the Pokemon Center Osaka in Osaka, western Japan, some 700 people waited outside in line hours before the store opening, and the store moved up its usual opening hour of 10:00 a.m. to around 8:00 a.m.

Kana Sugiura, a 29-year-old temp worker, joined the waiting line at around 6:30 a.m. and was able to buy the device.

"(Using the peripheral gear), Pokemon hunting will speed up because I don't have to stare at the (smartphone) screen. I want to get them (Pokemon monsters) one after another," Sugiura said.

Pokemon Go Plus, a small device made by Nintendo Co. which users can wear on their wrists, will notify Pokemon Go players of the appearance of pokemons by flashing light and vibrations, freeing them from gazing at the game screen all the time.

