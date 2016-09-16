Close

Kyodo News

September 16, 2016 13:57

12:25 16 September 2016

Japan, U.S. vow to cooperate over "grave threat" from N. Korea

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, Kyodo

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter agreed Thursday to cooperate closely in dealing with the "grave security threat" posed by North Korea.

Citing North Korea's fifth nuclear test last week and a series of recent ballistic missile launches, Inada and Carter affirmed bilateral security coordination including the use of the Alliance Coordination Mechanism, a standing policy and operational coordination body, according to Japanese Defense Ministry officials.

During their first talks since Inada took office last month, Carter reaffirmed U.S. commitment to providing Japan with so-called "extended deterrence" that includes deterrence by nuclear weapons, the officials said.

