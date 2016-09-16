New Democratic Party head Renho may pick ex-PM Noda as No. 2

The main opposition Democratic Party's new leader Renho may appoint former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as the party's secretary general, sources close to the matter said Friday.

Renho, who became the first woman to head the party following Thursday's leadership election, is also thinking about picking Goshi Hosono, a former environment minister, as acting leader of the party, the sources said.

She is expected to seek approval of her choices at a meeting of Diet lawmakers to be held at party headquarters Friday afternoon, they said.