September 16, 2016 13:57

13:26 16 September 2016

Long lines formed as Apple's iPhone 7 goes on sale in Japan

TOKYO, Sept. 16, Kyodo

Major Japanese mobile carriers on Friday began selling Apple Inc.'s iPhone 7 and the larger iPhone 7 Plus that come with the FeliCa wireless technology for mobile payments for the first time.

People formed long lines to buy the new models, seen by some as Apple's latest attempt to woo consumers in the Japanese smartphone market where it enjoys a relatively large share. The debut comes amid concern that iPhone sales are leveling off globally.

More than 100 people waited for the launch at an Apple store in Tokyo's Omotesando district.

