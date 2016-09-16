Video Advisory (Sept. 16) New iPhone models go on sale

The following is the latest available news video.

New iPhone models go on sale

-- Major Japanese mobile carriers began selling Apple Inc.'s iPhone 7 and the larger iPhone 7 Plus that come with the FeliCa wireless technology for mobile payments for the first time on Sept. 16, 2016. People formed long lines to buy the new models, seen by some as Apple's latest attempt to woo consumers in the Japanese smartphone market where it enjoys a relatively large share. The debut comes amid concern that iPhone sales are leveling off globally.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15078/)

==Kyodo