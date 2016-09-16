Tennis: Daniel gives Japan a leg up on Ukraine in Davis Cup playoff

Taro Daniel defeated Sergiy Stakhovsky in straight sets to give Japan a 1-0 lead over Ukraine in a Davis Cup World Group playoff on Friday.

Daniel won 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-1 at Utsubo Tennis Center ahead of Yoshihito Nishioka's tie with Illya Marchenko, overcoming Stakhovsky's 13 aces.

Stakhovsky, who committed twice as many unforced errors as Daniel did with 84, was a last-minute replacement for Artem Smirnov, who pulled out after feeling ill.