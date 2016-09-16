Court rules against Okinawa's move to block U.S. base relocation

A Japanese court on Friday ruled against Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga's move to block the relocation of a key U.S. air base within the island prefecture, making the first judicial judgment on the high-profile dispute between Tokyo and Okinawa that is certain to be appealed by the prefectural government.

The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court determined that it was "illegal" for Onaga last October to revoke his predecessor's approval for landfill work required for the controversial plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

In the lawsuit filed in July, the central government, which is aiming to push ahead with the land reclamation project, sought recognition that the governor acted illegally by not complying with an order to retract his revocation.