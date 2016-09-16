Close

Kyodo News

September 16, 2016 17:57

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:12 16 September 2016

Court rules against Okinawa's move to block U.S. base relocation

NAHA, Japan, Sept. 16, Kyodo

A Japanese court ruled Friday that Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga illegally revoked his predecessor's approval for landfill work needed to move a key U.S. air base within the island prefecture, delivering a blow to his efforts to block the relocation plan.

The former governor's approval for land reclamation was "legal," while Onaga acted illegally by not complying with the central government's order to retract his revocation, the Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court said in the first judicial judgment on the high-profile dispute between Tokyo and Okinawa that is certain to be appealed by the prefectural government.

The legal wrangling ensued after Onaga revoked last October his predecessor Hirokazu Nakaima's 2013 permission in connection with the transfer of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Court rules against Okinawa's move to block U.S. base relocation
  • Court rules against Okinawa's move to block U.S. base relocation
  • Court rules against Okinawa's move to block U.S. base relocation
  • Court rules against Okinawa's move to block U.S. base relocation
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Sep 2016141 bridges found to be in need of urgent safety measures: survey
  2. 13 Sep 2016FY 2015 medical expenses in Japan hit record 41 tril. yen
  3. 13 Sep 2016Environment Ministry eyes tighter control of harmful waste exports
  4. 13 Sep 2016Hun Sen warns of crackdown on planned opposition rally
  5. 10 Sep 2016Japanese morning newspaper headlines

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete