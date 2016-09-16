Court rules against Okinawa's move to block U.S. base relocation

A Japanese court ruled Friday that Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga illegally revoked his predecessor's approval for landfill work needed to move a key U.S. air base within the island prefecture, delivering a blow to his efforts to block the relocation plan.

The former governor's approval for land reclamation was "legal," while Onaga acted illegally by not complying with the central government's order to retract his revocation, the Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court said in the first judicial judgment on the high-profile dispute between Tokyo and Okinawa that is certain to be appealed by the prefectural government.

The legal wrangling ensued after Onaga revoked last October his predecessor Hirokazu Nakaima's 2013 permission in connection with the transfer of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.