New Democratic Party head Renho picks ex-PM Noda as No. 2

The main opposition Democratic Party's new leader Renho appointed Friday former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as the party's secretary general, replacing Yukio Edano.

The selection was approved at a meeting of the party's Diet lawmakers at its headquarters Friday afternoon.

Renho, who became the first woman to head the party following Thursday's leadership election, told the lawmakers she gave weight to Noda's experience that will allow him to confront Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. She also stressed the importance of choosing a lower house lawmaker.