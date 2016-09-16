Court rules against Okinawa's move to block U.S. base relocation

A Japanese court on Friday ruled against Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga's move to block the relocation of a key U.S. air base within the island prefecture, finding that his actions were "illegal" and calling the transfer plan the only solution to address safety and noise problems at the base.

Onaga reacted by vowing to appeal the ruling to the top court, while the central government hailed the decision that fully supported its arguments.

The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court determined that it was "illegal" for Onaga to revoke last October his predecessor's approval for landfill work required for the plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.