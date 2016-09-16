Tennis: Nishioka, Daniel hand Japan 2-0 lead vs Ukraine in Davis Cup playoff

Yoshihito Nishioka upset Illya Marchenko in four sets and Taro Daniel defeated Sergiy Stakhovsky in straight sets to give Japan a 2-0 lead over Ukraine on Friday in their Davis Cup World Group playoff.

World No. 96 Nishioka roared back from 5-2 down in the fourth set to beat the 50th-ranked Marchenko 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 after Daniel won 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-1. It was Nishioka's first appearance in Davis Cup singles.

Japan can retain its place in the World Group for 2017 if Kei Nishikori and Yuichi Sugita defeat Danylo Kalenichenko and Stakhovsky in the doubles on Saturday.

On a scorching afternoon at Utsubo Tennis Center, Marchenko, who reached the last 16 at the U.S. Open, was well on his way to sending the match to a fifth set, but Nishioka won the last five games of the 3-hour, 25-minute marathon as fatigue set in for the Ukrainian.

Marchenko cramped up in the final game, and hit into the net on match point as he ran out of gas.

"I've played doubles before but playing singles was a whole new experience," Nishioka said. "Up until now, we always had to count on Nishikori to win twice. He had a great U.S. Open, but playing deep into a tournament of that level will take a toll on you. We managed to save him, and I think it shows we are stronger as a team."

Japan captain Minoru Ueda was pleased to be up by two without having to use Nishikori.

"Being in front 2-0 after the first day is a good start, no question," Ueda said. "To be able to win with Daniel and Nishioka means a lot to us, but it's just one day. Anything can happen tomorrow or the day after."

"I could have lived with 1-1. We could have been down 0-2. Nishikori could have gone today if I pushed him, but we, including Nishikori himself, felt it was important to go with the two we went with today."

In the first match, Stakhovsky, who had 13 aces but committed 84 unforced errors, twice as many as Daniel, was a last-minute replacement for Artem Smirnov, who pulled out after suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Stakhovsky broke Daniel first in the opening set to take a 5-3 lead, but Daniel broke back to force the tiebreak. Daniel pounced on his first set point to cap the turnaround.

The second set was as exhausting as the first, with the two trading game for game to force another tiebreak. It was all Daniel this time, however, as Stakhovsky hit way long at 6-2 to hand his opponent the set.

Daniel broke Stakhovsky's twice in the final set to jump out to a 4-0 lead. The best Stakhovsky could do was take one game off him as Daniel converted his first match point.

"I'm just glad I won," said Daniel, ranked 88th in the world. "Being able to beat a tough player like him in straight sets is a good sign for me. I made a few mistakes but there was a lot I did right so I'm pretty happy with my performance."

Daniel said the adjustments he made late in the first set allowed him to win the match.

"I started off not serving very well. I wasn't tossing right with my second serve and I figured it out after I broke him back when he was serving for the set," he said.

"I somehow won the first set and after that I started playing a lot better. It was really hot -- really hot -- and it was good that I pulled through the second set."

"He was really tired. I was tired, too, but I was able to keep my attitude up."

Ukraine captain Mikhail Filima said he was not expecting to be down 2-0 going into the doubles.

"Of course after the draw, we hoped to win a minimum of one after the two singles," Filima said. "It's bad luck for us on both matches. Today it was tough weather conditions."

