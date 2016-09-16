44 people aged under 18 died of abuse in Japan in FY 2014: survey

A total of 44 children and young people aged under 18 died as a result of abuse in Japan in fiscal 2014, up eight from the previous year, with more than half killed by their mothers, a government panel survey showed Friday.

Of the 44 deaths over the year through March 2015, 22 victims were female and 20 male, with the gender of the victims unknown in the remaining cases, according to the survey of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare panel.

Babies aged under 1 year old accounted for the largest group of victims at a record 61.4 percent followed by 3-year-olds at 15.9 percent, and 1-year-olds at 9.1 percent. The oldest victim was 14 years old.