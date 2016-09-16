Close

Kyodo News

September 16, 2016 21:57

20:48 16 September 2016

Suicide bomber kills 13 at Pakistan mosque

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 16, Kyodo

A suicide bomber killed at least 13 people and injured 25 others Friday at a mosque in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border, administration officials said.

The attack took place in Paye Khan village of Ambar sub-district of the Mohmand tribal area.

"It was a suicide attack," administration official Akbar told reporters. He said the suicide bomber blew himself up on the mosque's verandah as the main hall was fully packed with worshippers.

