22:45 16 September 2016

Renho picks ex-PM Noda as Democratic Party's No. 2, risks discord

TOKYO, Sept. 16, Kyodo

The Democratic Party's new leader Renho appointed former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as secretary general Friday, an unconventional decision that could risk discord within the main opposition party.

Noda led the Democratic Party of Japan, a predecessor to the Democratic Party, when it fell from power in a general election in 2012. Noda, also a former finance minister, promoted a consumption tax hike to improve the country's fiscal health, causing a split in the DPJ.

Noda seemed to acknowledge the unusual nature of the appointment of a former prime minister to the post overseeing the party's day-to-day operations.

