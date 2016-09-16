Rugby: Ricoh hold on to beat Canon in thrilling derby

Ricoh Black Rams picked up their second Top League win of the season on Friday night as they held on to beat Canon Eagles 25-20.

Despite struggling in the set piece for the full 80-plus minutes at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, the Black Rams clinched the 'office equipment makers' derby on the back of a try by Shuhei Matsuhashi six minutes from time and some heroic defense.

Canon kept the ball alive for four minutes after the final hooter as they looked to win the game at the death. But the Black Rams' defense held firm even when the Eagles tried to go over with a 15-man maul.

"That was a great game and it feels really good to win it," said Ricoh director of rugby Hiroyuki Kamitori.

"The message before the game was this was a must-win game and the players stuck to the game plan. I'm really proud of them."

Played in front of noisy crowd of 8,234, the Eagles took an early 6-0 lead on the back of two penalties from Ryohei Mitomo, before Ricoh scored the game's opening try.

A long pass by Tamati Ellison, following some good work by the Black Rams pack, saw Yusuke Matsumoto go over in the corner.

Daniel Peters missed the conversion but was successful with a penalty in the 18th minute as Ricoh took a two-point lead.

Canon then laid siege to the Ricoh line for pretty much the rest of the half. So it was testament to the Black Rams' good defensive effort that the score didn't change until three minutes before halftime.

And it needed some improvisation at the base of the scrum from Adam Thomson to create the opportunity.

The former All Black seemed to lose control of the ball but put in a clever kick pass to scrumhalf Toshiki Amano, who scampered over. Mitomo added the extras as Canon went into the break leading 13-8.

That lead increased two minutes after the break when Ricoh first botched the kickoff and then lost a line-out close to their own line, allowing Naoto Shimada to go over for a try that Mitomo once again converted.

A second penalty from Peters made it 20-11 and seemed to spark the Black Rams back to life as Daiki Yanagawa rounded off some good pressure by powering over in the 58th minute.

Peters added the extras to both that and Matsuhashi's try, which started deep in their own half, meaning a Canon penalty wouldn't be enough for a share of the points -- setting up the grandstand finish.

"I thought we had got the ball down but the referee said it was held up," Canon captain Yusuke Niwai said of the thrilling finish.

His counterpart Takeshi Mabuchi, meanwhile, was calling on some extra help, having left the field in the 46th minute.

"I was just praying on the sidelines that our defense would hold."

==Kyodo