Court rules against Okinawa's move to block U.S. base relocation

A Japanese court ruled on Friday against Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga's move to block the relocation of a key U.S. air base within the southern island prefecture, calling the transfer plan the only way to address safety and noise problems at the base.

But the first judicial judgment on the dispute between Tokyo and Okinawa over the long-stalled base relocation issue seems to have done little to ease the standoff, with Onaga vowing to appeal the ruling and eyeing other ways to thwart the plan regardless of the final outcome.

The Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court determined it was "illegal" for Onaga to revoke last October his predecessor's approval for landfill work required for the plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.