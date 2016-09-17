Close

Kyodo News

September 17, 2016 9:57

08:42 17 September 2016

Experts call on U.S. to offer clearer choice for N. Korea

By Takehiko Kajita
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, Kyodo

The next U.S. president should confront North Korea with a clearer choice -- reaping benefits from conciliation or paying higher costs for continued defiance, according to a report released by a U.S. think tank Friday.

The report by a task force of the Council on Foreign Relations said Pyongyang's accelerating nuclear and ballistic missile programs, if allowed to continue, would arm the country with the ability to strike the U.S. homeland.

To prevent this scenario from becoming a reality, the United States "should present North Korea with a sharper choice: seek a negotiated settlement to return to compliance with U.N. resolutions on nuclear weapons or face severe and escalating costs," it said.

