11:47 17 September 2016
Paralympics: Japan sees no medal, swimmer Kimura 4th
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 16, Kyodo
Japan failed to win any medals Friday at the Rio Paralympics, with the day's best result by Keiichi Kimura who finished fourth in the men's SM11 200-meter individual medley final for swimmers with visual impairment.
With just two more days of competition remaining, Japan is still looking for a gold medal to add to its collection so far of 19 medals -- eight silvers and 11 bronze.
At Olympic Aquatics Stadium, Kimura touched the wall in 2 minutes, 28.76 seconds, behind Spanish winner Israel Oliver, Ukrainian runner-up Viktor Smyrnov and world record holder Yang Bozun of China.
