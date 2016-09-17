Close

September 17, 2016 13:57

13:29 17 September 2016

Tennis: Nishikori-Sugita win, Japan beats Ukraine in Davis Cup playoff

By Shintaro Kano
OSAKA, Sept. 17, Kyodo

Kei Nishikori and Yuichi Sugita defeated Artem Smirnov and Sergiy Stakhovsky in straight sets as Japan won its Davis Cup World Group playoff 3-0 against Ukraine on Saturday.

Nishikori and Sugita won 6-3, 6-0, 6-3 to make quick work of Smirnov-Stakhovsky at Utsubo Tennis Center in Osaka, helping Japan keep its place in the World Group for the 2017 season.

A night after Yoshihito Nishioka and Taro Daniel gave Japan a commanding lead with wins in singles, the Nishikori-Sugita duo was in control of the match from start to finish against a Ukrainian pair that never seemed to be in it.

