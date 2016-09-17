Son of Keyence founder failed to report 150 bil. yen in gift tax

The elder son of the founder of Japanese measuring instrument maker Keyence Corp. has failed to report over 150 billion yen ($1.47 billion) in gift tax over his receipt of stocks of an asset management firm, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The elder son of Takemitsu Takizaki, founder and honorary chairman of the Osaka-based manufacturer, is believed to have paid back taxes of some 30 billion yen to taxation authorities, the sources said.

The unlisted asset management firm owns about a 17 percent stake in Keyence. When Takizaki and others set up another unlisted asset management company that put the existing asset management firm under its wing, Takizaki's elder son received shares in the new firm.