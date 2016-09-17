Tennis: Nishikori-Sugita cap Japan's Davis Cup playoff win vs Ukraine

Kei Nishikori and Yuichi Sugita defeated Artem Smirnov and Sergiy Stakhovsky in straight sets as Japan wrapped up its Davis Cup World Group playoff 3-0 against Ukraine on Saturday.

Nishikori and Sugita made quick work of Smirnov-Stakhovsky, 6-3, 6-0, 6-3, as Japan kept its place in the World Group for the 2017 season with one day to spare.

Nishikori made a rare doubles appearance, and thrived in his new partnership with Sugita as Japan broke nine of Ukraine's 12 service games during the 1 hour, 38 minute contest.

Nishikori, by far and away the highest ranked player here at world No. 5, was pleased with the way he combined with Sugita but deflected most of the credit onto Yoshihito Nishioka and Taro Daniel, who gave Japan a commanding lead with wins in singles a day earlier.

"I thought we played really well, considering that it was our first time together," Nishikori said. "I can't recall the last time we won 3-0, it could even be the first since I've started taking part in the Davis Cup. But a lot of the credit goes to the two guys yesterday for giving us a chance to win it in the doubles."

"Stakhovsky and (Illya) Marchenko are both ranked higher than (Nishioka and Daniel). We had to really consider the worst case scenario of going down by two, but they gave us a 2-0 lead instead. They did really well because Stakhovsky is a good player, and Marchenko went to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open and is now 50th in the world."

"I don't think we could have done any better here. Hopefully we can build on this for the future."

Ukraine captain Mikhail Filima lamented the results from Friday.

"We had a lot of chances in both of yesterday's matches," Filima said. "But we were still in the game despite being down 2-0. I made the decision to give some rest to Illya Marchenko before tomorrow's match against Nishikori. It's bad luck for us."

The heat was punishing for the second straight day at Utsubo Tennis Center, which the Ukrainians clearly struggled with once again.

The Nishikori-Sugita duo was in control of the match from start to finish against Smirnov and Stakhovsky, the latter who appeared to have nothing left after two exhausting tiebreaks against Daniel under the midday sun on Friday.

Ukraine on Saturday had a brief lead in the first and third sets, but Japan wiped them out cleanly in what evolved to be a largely one-sided affair. Japan captain Minoru Ueda said he was not expecting Nishikori and Sugita, both more of a singles player, to team up as well as they did.

"The doubles went much better than I ever expected, to be honest," Ueda said. "They paired for the first time but they both returned well and were able to build on that throughout the match."

"Staying in the World Group will keep us motivated. But we're still not a team that can get to the quarterfinals, semifinals of this competition. You look at the other teams and we're just not there yet."

"Nishikori is doing us proud at No. 5 but we need more players in the top 50, top 30. We will get there one day but for that to happen we need to stay in the World Group."

Nishikori echoed his captain's sentiments.

"You look at the teams that reached the semifinals and we're not as good. I'm convinced we'll get better with time. We need to be patient right now and wait for our time to come."

"But for all four of us to be in the top 100 is great because not all teams can say that."

==Kyodo