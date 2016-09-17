Baseball: Maeda wins 15th on solid 5-inning outing

Kenta Maeda tossed five solid innings Friday to pick up his 15th win this season as the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Friday.

At Chase Field, Maeda (15-9) held the home team to one run on three hits and three walks and struck out six, while five relievers combined to allow only two hits in the next three innings. Kenley Jansen yielded one run in the ninth but managed to get his 45th save.

With 15 wins, Maeda tied Daisuke Matsuzaka for the second most wins for a first-year Japanese pitcher in the major leagues. Yu Darvish so far has the biggest number of wins in his MLB rookie year at 16.