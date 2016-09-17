Close

Kyodo News

September 17, 2016 17:58

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:25 17 September 2016

Baseball: Maeda wins 15th on solid 5-inning outing

PHOENIX, Arizona, Sept. 17, Kyodo

Kenta Maeda tossed five solid innings Friday to pick up his 15th win this season as the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Friday.

At Chase Field, Maeda (15-9) held the home team to one run on three hits and three walks and struck out six, while five relievers combined to allow only two hits in the next three innings. Kenley Jansen yielded one run in the ninth but managed to get his 45th save.

With 15 wins, Maeda tied Daisuke Matsuzaka for the second most wins for a first-year Japanese pitcher in the major leagues. Yu Darvish so far has the biggest number of wins in his MLB rookie year at 16.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Baseball: Maeda earns 15th win as Dodgers beat D-backs
  • Baseball: Cubs celebrate division title with home fans
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Sep 2016141 bridges found to be in need of urgent safety measures: survey
  2. 13 Sep 2016FY 2015 medical expenses in Japan hit record 41 tril. yen
  3. 13 Sep 2016Environment Ministry eyes tighter control of harmful waste exports
  4. 13 Sep 2016Hun Sen warns of crackdown on planned opposition rally
  5. 13 Sep 201613 in China's "democracy" village arrested, scores injured: reports

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete