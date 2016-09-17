Close

September 17, 2016 19:58

19:50 17 September 2016

Tennis: Siniakova to face McHale in Japan Women's Open final

By Morichika Nakamoto
TOKYO, Sept. 17, Kyodo

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and seventh seed Cristina McHale of the United States reached the final of the Japan Women's Open in contrasting fashion on Saturday, when the Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya won the doubles title.

Unseeded Siniakova, ranked world No. 65, overpowered sixth seed and 49th-ranked Zhang Shuai of China 6-3, 6-0. But 53rd-ranked McHale had a grueling encounter with 115th-ranked Jana Cepelova, eventually snatching it 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against the Slovak.

Neither Siniakova nor Zhang had great first serves in the first set and traded three breaks before the Czech, who overcame Japan's Naomi Osaka in the second round, won her fourth and held serve to take the lead.

