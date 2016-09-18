Paralympics: Japan's gold medal hopes fade as Yamamoto gets silver

Japan allowed another opportunity to secure top spot on the podium go up in smoke Saturday at the Rio Paralympics after gold medal favorite Atsushi Yamamoto settled for silver in the men's T42 long jump.

Seventeen-year-old Keichi Nakajima won bronze in the men's 200-meter individual medley in the SM14 class in his Paralympics debut, but adding two medals was the best Japan could do on the penultimate day of the Rio Paralympics.

Japan improved its gold-less medal count to 21, reaching only half of the 40-medal target the country set before the 12-day competition featuring 132 Japanese athletes.