Kyodo poll finds looming expectations for new opposition leader Renho

Some 56.9 percent of respondents have some kind of expectations for Renho, the new leader of the Democratic Party, while 38.4 percent do not, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

But Renho, who became the first woman to head the largest opposition party following Thursday's leadership election, is likely to face many challenges in achieving her ultimate goal of leading her party back to power, as the ruling bloc currently controls two-thirds of the seats in both chambers of the Diet.

The poll showed support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet at 55.7 percent, up from 52.9 percent in the previous poll in August, with the disapproval rating standing at 30.0 percent, according to a telephone poll conducted Saturday and Sunday.