Close

Kyodo News

September 18, 2016 19:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:57 18 September 2016

Abe leaves for U.N. meetings, Cuba amid threats from N. Korea

TOKYO, Sept. 18, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Japan Sunday on a trip to New York to attend annual U.N. meetings and then to Cuba, with the aim of rallying international support to counter security threats from North Korea.

Abe will become the first Japanese premier to visit Cuba, which has close ties to North Korea. He is likely to announce development assistance to the Caribbean island nation, which is rapidly opening up to the international community.

Japan "will take the leadership toward a new U.N. resolution" for sanctions against North Korea, Abe told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Sep 2016141 bridges found to be in need of urgent safety measures: survey
  2. 13 Sep 2016FY 2015 medical expenses in Japan hit record 41 tril. yen
  3. 13 Sep 2016Environment Ministry eyes tighter control of harmful waste exports
  4. 13 Sep 2016Hun Sen warns of crackdown on planned opposition rally
  5. 13 Sep 201613 in China's "democracy" village arrested, scores injured: reports

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete