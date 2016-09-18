Abe leaves for U.N. meetings, Cuba amid threats from N. Korea

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Japan Sunday on a trip to New York to attend annual U.N. meetings and then to Cuba, with the aim of rallying international support to counter security threats from North Korea.

Abe will become the first Japanese premier to visit Cuba, which has close ties to North Korea. He is likely to announce development assistance to the Caribbean island nation, which is rapidly opening up to the international community.

Japan "will take the leadership toward a new U.N. resolution" for sanctions against North Korea, Abe told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport.