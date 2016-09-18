Close

Kyodo News

September 18, 2016 19:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:26 18 September 2016

Sumo: Leader Goeido secures ozeki rank with 8th win at Autumn meet

TOKYO, Sept. 18, Kyodo

Goeido made mincemeat of Yoshikaze to maintain his slender lead at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Sunday and secured his ozeki status for the next basho in the bargain.

Needing a majority of wins to save his rank after going 7-8 in Nagoya in July, Goeido (8-0) took control after a brief exchange of slaps and thrusts and barged out No. 1 maegashira Yoshikaze (3-5) to stay one win clear with seven days remaining at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji also won to stay in touch with Goeido at 7-1 along with the maegashira pair of Okinoumi and Endo. Yokozuna hopeful Kisenosato shared third place at 6-2 with fellow ozeki Kotoshogiku and two other wrestlers.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Ozeki Kisenosato beats Myogiryu at autumn sumo
  • Ozeki Goeido maintains lead with 8-0 record at autumn sumo
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Sep 2016141 bridges found to be in need of urgent safety measures: survey
  2. 13 Sep 2016FY 2015 medical expenses in Japan hit record 41 tril. yen
  3. 13 Sep 2016Environment Ministry eyes tighter control of harmful waste exports
  4. 13 Sep 2016Hun Sen warns of crackdown on planned opposition rally
  5. 13 Sep 201613 in China's "democracy" village arrested, scores injured: reports

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete