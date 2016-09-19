Close

Kyodo News

September 19, 2016 9:59

09:39 19 September 2016

URGENT: Japan, U.S., S. Korea aim for swift U.N. action on N. Korea

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, Kyodo

Japan, the United States and South Korea on Sunday affirmed closer coordination in the swift drafting of a new U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution on North Korea in response to its fifth and largest nuclear test earlier this month.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se also agreed to cooperate in strengthening each country's respective sanctions on North Korea, Kishida told reporters after their meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

In a joint statement issued after the trilateral meeting, the ministers condemned North Korea's "accelerated, systematic and unprecedented campaign to develop an operational nuclear capability," including the Sept. 9 nuclear test.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

